 

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

05-Oct-2020 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

 

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary revenues are available as at 30 September 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 530 million (previous year: € 463.0 million) in the period January - September 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first nine months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group increases its forecast to the end of the year once again.
For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 670 million (so far € 620 - 630 million) and a pretax yield of about 6.5% (so far 5.5% - 6.0%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 5 October 2020

The Board of Directors

05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138887

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1138887  05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138887&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
