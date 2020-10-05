 

Bombardier Aviation Takes the Show to Customers with Innovative Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020   
  • Four-day event offers guided online visits inside Bombardier’s industry-leading Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets
  • Bombardier also debuts Virtual Showroom for convenient, interactive access to aircraft

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to be hosting its first virtual customer event, beginning this morning and continuing through Thursday, October 8. Over the next four days, Bombardier’s knowledgeable experts will guide customers through personalized visits of the industry’s best business jets.

“There’s a strong interest in Bombardier aircraft as more and more people explore their business travel options,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We created this virtual event in order to connect with customers, and to offer convenient and personalized access to our stunning aircraft and our expert team.”

Bombardier is hosting individual online visits, by appointment, inside the Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft, the Challenger 350 aircraft, the Global 6500 aircraft and the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. Members of the public are also invited to visit a different aircraft on each day of the show – details on how to participate will be shared on Bombardier’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.

This initiative is but one example of Bombardier finding new ways to connect with customers at a time when the advantages of business travel are clearer than ever. During this four-day online event, Bombardier is debuting its all-new Virtual Showroom, allowing users to interact with its industry-leading fleet of business jets, from light to mid-size to large-cabin aircraft. The Virtual Showroom invites visitors on a self-guided tour of Bombardier’s fleet, where they can choose which aircraft to visit and explore their unparalleled cabins.

This digital innovation complements other interactive tools on Bombardier’s Business Aircraft website, including the recently launched Needs Assessment Tool, which matches users with their ideal aircraft, and the popular Aircraft Configurator, where visitors can design their own cabin interiors.

As travellers seek safe and convenient ways to fly, Bombardier’s broad portfolio of business jets offers the ultimate peace of mind. The Learjet, Challenger and Global business jet platforms are designed around passenger wellness and renowned for their range, spaciousness, air quality and smooth ride.

Once customers take delivery of their aircraft, Bombardier’s award-winning Customer Experience team is there to support them with a 24/7 response centre, a worldwide network of service centres, and mobile crews on standby to deploy parts and expertise.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Learjet, Learjet 75 Liberty, Challenger, Challenger 350, Global, Global 6500 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information
Louise Solomita
Bombardier Aviation
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-855-5001 ext. 25148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9e67e84-fb93-4392 ...


