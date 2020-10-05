 

Accenture Names Bhaskar Ghosh Chief Strategy Officer; Simon Eaves Appointed Managing Director of UK and Ireland; Olly Benzecry Continues as Chairman of Accenture in UK and Ireland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 13:44  |  32   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced changes to its Global Management Committee, with the appointment of a new chief strategy officer and leadership moves in its U.K. and Ireland business.

Bhaskar Ghosh has been named chief strategy officer, effective immediately, with responsibility for the company's strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions. He will continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture’s Industry X business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms. Ghosh most recently served as advisor to Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer, on critical areas including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organizational effectiveness and restructuring. Previously, Ghosh was group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery.

“Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer,” said Sweet. “Under his leadership, he helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings. His vast experience will be invaluable as we invest to help our clients become cloud first and transform every aspect of their businesses with technology. Bhaskar’s long track record of creating “tech for good” and commitment to inclusion and diversity make him ideal to help us drive responsible business by design into every aspect of our strategy.”

Simon Eaves has been appointed managing director of Accenture in the U.K. and Ireland, effective Jan. 1, 2021, with overall responsibility for Accenture’s industries and services in those countries. Eaves, a 20-year veteran of Accenture, was group chief executive of Accenture’s Products organization, serving clients in the consumer goods, retail and travel services; industrial; and life sciences industries. His roles included leading digital transformation across the enterprise, global zero-based budgeting, and implementing next-generation technology platforms. Most recently, he served as chief strategy officer, driving the rapid evolution of Accenture’s industry points of view on COVID-19 and its global ventures & acquisitions strategy. Simon is an advocate of inclusion and diversity, including being a passionate supporter of Accenture’s LGBTQ ally program.

Olly Benzecry, who has served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the U.K. and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021.

“I am grateful to Olly for the tremendous impact he has made in his 28 years at Accenture as a force in our business, a role model for our people and a committed advocate for our communities, most recently as he led the announcement of our ethnicity goals in the UK,” said Sweet. “I am pleased he will continue in his role as chairman until retiring next year. As Simon assumes overall leadership of our business in the U.K. and Ireland, I’m confident that his seasoned expertise and commitment to our people and workplace equality will strengthen and grow Accenture in this critical market.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 506,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals
29.09.20
New Research From Accenture and Girls Who Code Outlines Steps to Double the Number of Women in Technology in 10 Years
24.09.20
Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results In Line With Expectations
23.09.20
Accenture Puts Data Science to Work for Pediatric Leukemia Research
23.09.20
Building Trust and Fulfilling People’s Core Needs at Work Can Help Companies Achieve Increased Business Performance Even Amid Weak GDP Growth, According to New Research from Accenture
23.09.20
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 24, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
22.09.20
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
22.09.20
Cloud Migrations Can Reduce CO2 Emissions by Nearly 60 Million Tons a Year, According to New Research from Accenture
17.09.20
Accenture Cloud First Launches with $3 Billion Investment to Accelerate Clients’ Move to Cloud and Digital Transformation
17.09.20
Accenture Named a Leader in European Managed Security Services by Independent Research Firm