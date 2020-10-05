Goldstrike Samples 35.5 Grams per Tonne Gold and 488 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skelly Property, Northern British Columbia

A first pass exploration program was conducted at the Skelly property during the summer of 2020 to evaluate the property’s gold potential. A prospecting and geochemical survey included the collection of 122 ridge and spur soil samples and 64 rock grab samples. Rock samples returned gold (Au) values up to 35.5 g/t (1. 03 oz/ton) and silver (Ag) values up to 488 g/t ( 14.24 oz/ton) in quartz-sulphide veins. Soil samples revealed a property-wide enrichment in gold, arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb) with values up to 63.4 ppb Au, 5,218 ppm As and > 2,000 ppm Sb. On receiving these results Goldstrike immediately extended its land package to cover all new targets for potential mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (Goldstrike) is pleased to announce results from a first pass reconnaissance exploration program at its newly staked Skelly property in northern British Columbia.

Project Generation:

The Skelly property is a grassroots gold target, generated in-house by Goldstrike’s team. The Goldstrike project generation team has a solid track record of discoveries, including the Plateau property in east-central Yukon Territory.

Location:

The 2,526-hectare Skelly property is 100%-owned by Goldstrike Resources with no underlying payments or royalties. The property is situated just south of the Yukon-British Columbia (BC) border, approximately 100 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon (YT) and can be accessed via the South Klondike Highway (Hwy 2) which extends through the property.



Geology:

Skelly covers a geological and geochemical setting similar to the Golden Triangle district (300 km to the south). It is located in the northern end of the Stikine Terrane which includes the Stuhini volcanic package and is marked by strong, regional-scale gold-arsenic geochemical enrichment similar to that of the Golden Triangle district. The claim package is contiguous to Bessor Mineral Inc’s 14 km-long (8,178 ha) Golden Eagle property that hosts numerous high-grade gold-silver-quartz veins with several significant drill intercepts. Goldstrike’s team believes this highly prospective gold district has been overlooked and remains underexplored compared to other gold districts in British Columbia. Like the Golden Triangle, this district has potential to host a variety of deposits, including epithermal, porphyry, and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.