Compass Gold Initiates Field Work on the Tarabala and Samagouela Trends in Preparation for New Drill Program

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) announces that it has launched its follow-up field program on the Tarabala and Samagouela trends on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.

The annual rains are easing, and field teams have mobilized to prepare access for renewed drilling at the Tarabala and Samagouela artisanal workings

A fully-funded 3 , 0 0 0 m drill program is planned on two prospects on the Sikasso property in Q4 2020

Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) survey teams have been deployed on the first of 15 high-priority areas

Drilling is expected to begin in late November

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, commented, “As the end of the wet season approaches, we have deployed our field teams to prepare our drilling sites for our next exciting drilling program. Based on the success of our drilling earlier this year, we will be testing a 2.3-km zone on the 10 km Tarabala Trend, and a 1.4-km zone on the 10 km Samagouela Trend. The initial 3,000 m air-core drilling program will provide additional information on the continuity of the previously intercepted near surface mineralization.

Ground geophysics survey teams have already been mobilized, and are prioritizing their work on 15 additional areas that have pronounced shallow soil gold anomalism. We will use the results of this latest drilling and geophysical work to help determine the focus of more drilling on the highest priority targets early next year.”

Previous Bedrock Drilling

As previously announced (see Compass Gold news release June 29, 2020), 5,153 m of air core (AC) drilling was performed at Tarabala and Samagouela between February and May 2020, and an additional 777 m at Sodala. The results indicate the presence of broad intercepts (e.g., 116 m @ 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) (SAAC02), 14.1 m @ 1.24 g/t Au (SAAC36), at Tarabala, and narrower, but higher-grade intercepts (e.g., 9 m @ 5.79 g/t Au (KOAC30), 14 m @ 2.75 g/t Au (KOAC44) at Samagouela. Targets were based on shallow soil gold anomalism, geological mapping, and Gradient IP ground geophysics.