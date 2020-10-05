 

Satish Gannu Joins Korn Ferry as Chief Technology Officer of Korn Ferry Digital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Satish Gannu has joined Korn Ferry as Chief Technology Officer of the Korn Ferry Digital line-of-business. He is based in San Francisco.

Gannu joins Korn Ferry from ABB, a global technology company, where he played a key role in the firm’s digital transformation. As Chief Technology and Security Officer of ABB Digital, he led the development of the cloud-native ABB Ability Industrial Internet of Things platform and Universal Edge on Microsoft Azure for secure worldwide deployment of hundreds of digital solutions. Additionally, he conceived and launched the Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OTCSA), a global, cross-industry consortium that has attracted scores of member companies. OTCSA helps Industrial operators and suppliers reduce the risk of cyber security issues in today’s fast evolving world.

Prior to ABB, Gannu was Vice President of Technology at Vidder Inc. (since acquired by Verizon), where he led the Technology and Customer Success groups in delivering zero-trust network solutions based on the Amazon Web Services Cloud. Previously, Gannu spent 21 years at Cisco Systems, most recently as Senior Director of the Cloud Virtualization group.

“Satish is a known strategic, innovative leader in digital transformation, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. His years of experience and depth of knowledge in the technology industry will be an asset as our firm continues to expand the capabilities of our digital solutions,” said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Korn Ferry’s RPO, Professional Search and Digital businesses. “Satish is bringing invaluable expertise and will accelerate the development of Korn Ferry’s Intelligence Cloud product suite which provides our clients and consultants a system of insight to drive improved business performance.”

Gannu holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from National Institute of Technology Calicut and a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Memphis. He holds 20 patents in networking, social analysis, speech and video services.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

Korn Ferry Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Henrik Maartensson Joins Korn Ferry
15.09.20
Korn Ferry Recognized by Working Mother as One of the 2020 ‘100 Best Companies’ and as One of the ‘Best Companies for Dads’
09.09.20
Fran Helms Joins Korn Ferry’s Global Technology Practice