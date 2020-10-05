KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, a new single-family home community in a commuter-friendly Mebane location. The new community offers one- and two-story homes in a wooded setting that feature spectacular lake views.

KB Home announces the grand opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, its latest new-home community in Mebane, North Carolina, priced from the $240,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Retreat at Lake Michael is the homebuilder’s first Raleigh-area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the homes at The Retreat at Lake Michael showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. The community is within walking distance of a variety of recreational opportunities at Lake Michael, including walking trails, fishing, and boating. In addition, residents will enjoy the community’s convenient location near downtown Mebane and Tanger Outlets for shopping and dining.

“The Retreat at Lake Michael is just a short drive to University of North Carolina, Duke University, ABB Inc. and other major employers,” said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Home’s Raleigh division. “In addition to selecting an ideal location for this community, we have redesigned our floor plans to meet the needs of today’s homeowners and are pleased to offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room our customers can easily personalize for the way they work, at a price that fits their budget.”