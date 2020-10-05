 

Telit and Sequans Partner to Launch New CBRS Modules

Telit (AIM: TCM) announced the availability of two new modules designed and built to support CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) networks in the USA. The modules are based on Sequans’ (NYSE: SQNS) Cassiopeia LTE Cat 4/6 chipset technology and are optimized for the design of devices for private LTE IoT and broadband applications. The collaboration will benefit both companies by leveraging Telit’s strong position as a module supplier and Sequans’ expertise in 5G/4G cellular connectivity.

The Telit LTE Cat 4 LE915A4-P CBRS module, based on the Sequans Cassiopeia SQN3220SC chipset, is pin-to-pin compatible with the Sequans CB410L module, and the Telit LTE Cat 6 LE915A6-P, based on the Sequans Cassiopeia SQN3220 chipset, is compatible with the Sequans CB610L module. Both are the industry’s first cost-effective LCC (leadless chip carrier) modules designed from the ground up to enable easy and massive deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks. The modules can support a wide range of applications — including industrial IoT and M2M devices, gateways, and broadband consumer devices — and the very small form factor LCC package enables easy mounting into small and thin devices or mini-PCI or M.2 NGFF carriers.

CBRS Module Features

  • Available in two versions:
    • LTE Cat 6
    • LTE Cat 4
  • All-in-one standalone module solutions
  • 3GPP Release 10
  • Small LCC (leadless chip carrier) package, 32 x 29 mm
  • Supports CBRS networks in USA on LTE band 48, and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43
  • Includes drivers for all major host operating systems
  • Includes comprehensive set of interfaces

“Telit has shown leadership in providing the CBRS market with solutions to accelerate the deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks and we are excited to collaborate with them on these two new CBRS module solutions,” said Didier Dutronc, chief marketing officer, Sequans. “Telit has over 20 years’ experience in IoT with a reputation for innovation and excellence.”

“Sequans has tremendous experience in 3.5 GHz solutions and the new modules will be of great interest to our customers building IoT, M2M, or broadband devices for CBRS networks,” said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. “The modules share the same proven software architecture as Sequans’ other LTE modules, ensuring easy integration, a fast time to market, and we can offer them with assurance of high quality.”

