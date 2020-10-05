 

ADTRAN Drives More Value into New Partner Program

Business Wire
05.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative networking solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of its updated ADTRAN Channel Partner Program. The new program will simplify business processes, increase profitability and empower resellers and distributors to develop best-in-class solutions specific to their market and customers and drive greater revenue.

“ADTRAN is fully committed to its partners. Their dedicated team enables resellers and distributors to lead with the right solutions and present the best return-on-investment for their customers,” said Dan Wild, Senior Director of Strategic Relationships at Jenne. “We chose ADTRAN as a partner because they provide the expertise and experience needed to expand our mutual customers’ solutions portfolio.”

The new Channel Partner Program architecture has been simplified from five partner levels to two, with each level offering tailored benefits. Partners can join at either the Authorized or Premier level, with both providing access to a wealth of networking expertise that can be channeled into new revenue creation. Furthermore, ADTRAN’s rejuvenated program makes it easier for partners to sell complete ADTRAN solutions with new financial incentives, co-branded marketing collateral and access to world-class technical support, both before and after the sale. In addition, ADTRAN’s new program offers promotions and significant discounts on its enterprise connectivity solutions and empowers partners to directly influence ADTRAN product roadmap and services offerings.

“ADTRAN’s goal has always been to deliver a simple, smart and profitable program to the entire partner ecosystem. We believe the new ADTRAN Channel Partner Program achieves this,” said Jim Teeter, Regional Vice President, SS&E Sales and Channel Distribution at ADTRAN. “These updates, along with some exciting new products purpose-built for this segment, are proof of our commitment to supporting our partners. We look forward to many more exciting updates to come as we continue to build efficacious and rewarding alliances.”

For more information about the ADTRAN Channel Partner Program and how to join, visit: adtran.com/partners.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

