 

Axonics Announces Survey Results of Patients Treated with the Axonics r-SNM System That Were Previously Implanted with InterStim II

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced survey results of 137 patients previously implanted with the Medtronic InterStim II that are now being treated with the Axonics r-SNM System.

In the survey, Axonics asked patients about Axonics SNM therapy and to make comparisons to their prior experience with InterStim II. Key findings of the survey include:

  • Patients prefer Axonics therapy over InterStim II
    • 92% of patients that have been treated with both systems would choose Axonics over InterStim if they were asked to decide about the therapy again
    • 83% of patients would recommend Axonics over InterStim to a friend. Only 5% of patients stated they would recommend InterStim over Axonics
    • 78% of patients said that the recommendation of their physician was key to their decision to switch
    • Patients that prefer Axonics over InterStim cited the following as the most important features of the Axonics System:
      • 15+ year life; fewer repeat procedures
      • MRI compatibility
      • Easy to use remote control
  • Patients feel they are doing better with Axonics compared to InterStim II
    • 71% of patients said they are having a better overall experience with the Axonics System compared to InterStim. Only 11% of patient said they preferred the non-rechargeable InterStim
    • 53% of patients are experiencing better symptom relief with Axonics than InterStim, while 38% stated they are experiencing about the same level of symptom relief
  • Patients are finding it easy to recharge the Axonics System and use the patient remote control
    • 91% of patients are not bothered by recharging their Axonics System
    • 81% of patients stated that recharging the Axonics System is easy despite only having experience with a non-rechargeable implant previously
    • 82% of patients rated their Axonics patient remote control experience as “Excellent” or “Good.” Features of the Axonics remote control cited as most beneficial compared to InterStim include:
      • Easier to make adjustments to stimulation level
      • Easy to check status of stimulation
      • Comfortable one-handed use
      • Smaller size

Raymond W. Cohen, Axonics CEO, said, "We specifically surveyed these particular patients because they have a direct basis of comparison and can provide unbiased feedback on both devices. The fact that 92% of patients that have been treated with both systems would choose Axonics over InterStim is compelling and underscores that patients want an implant that is long-lived, efficacious and easy to interface with. It is also clear that physicians have great influence over decisions patients make. This informs us that Axonics has to continue to make physicians aware that there are significant and distinct advantages of our r-SNM System over InterStim II which, as of today, is still being implanted despite employing voltage-controlled technology that was originally engineered over 20 years ago.”

Cohen continued, "Delivering a superior experience to patients has been the key focus of our product development initiatives since Axonics’ founding. We remain confident that our keen focus on innovation, enhancing the patient experience, and increasing awareness of SNM therapy will drive significant market expansion in the years ahead."

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

