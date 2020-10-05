 

JELD-WEN Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. EST that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com, or by dialing (833) 921-1640 and using conference ID 11097997.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company’s website at https://www.jeld-wen.com/.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor and DANA in Europe and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend in Australia.

