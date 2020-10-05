 

Fiverr to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28, 2020

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com/.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: Fiverr’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
  • When: October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (866) 360-3590, or +1 (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States and reference “Fiverr”
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fiverr.com
  • Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529, or +1 (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States and entering the access code 10148051

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video, and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, 2.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to be a part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

