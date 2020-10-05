Teva Canada Announces Availability of Aermony RespiClick, an Innovative New Device for the Treatment of Bronchial Asthma

Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., today announced product availability of Aermony RespiClick, indicated for the maintenance treatment of steroid-responsive bronchial asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years of age and older 5 and offered in a simple-to-use inhaler.

Aermony RespiClick (fluticasone propionate inhalation powder) is packaged in an innovative device with features designed to simplify the administration of inhaled therapy and reduce patient error and confusion. One key feature is the innovative cap that integrates the opening and priming steps—thereby minimizing patients’ coordination errors. A “click” sound confirms that the dose is ready, which helps support patient confidence in their dose and device.5

“Devices play a central role in the success of asthma therapy since the evidence clearly demonstrates an important association between inhaler errors and suboptimal asthma control.1 It stands to reason that a device that is simple to use may also minimize errors that may lead to poor asthma control,” said Dr. Anthony D’Urzo, a practising family physician and researcher at the University of Toronto. “Aermony RespiClick has desirable ‘user-friendly’ features that make it a welcome addition for patients who require maintenance therapy with a medication like fluticasone propionate.”

“We’re pleased that Aermony RespiClick is now available in Canada. With this innovative method of delivery of medication, respirologists and asthma patients will experience the simplified administration features the RespiClick device has to offer,” said Christine Poulin, general manager of Teva Canada. “Aermony RespiClick is a meaningful expansion of our offerings in respirology, which currently include both proprietary and generic products.”

Fluticasone propionate, the active ingredient in Aermony RespiClick, has been extensively studied in clinical trials and has been available in the Canadian market for 27 years, since 1993.2 Aermony RespiClick will enter the market offering a price advantage compared to the branded fluticasone propionate inhalation powder and will come in three dose options: