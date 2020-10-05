 

American Express Opens Flagship Centurion Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced its 13th Centurion Lounge will open at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK)’s Terminal 4 in the coming days. With more than 15,000 square feet, the new space is the largest Centurion Lounge yet and the first with two guest floors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005230/en/

Entryway to the Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our flagship Centurion Lounge at JFK is our fourth location to open in 2020 and reiterates our commitment to backing our Card Members whenever they may be ready to travel, while striving for a safe environment for all,” said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Travel Experiences and Benefits. “Like many of our customers we are proud to call New York City our home, and we are thrilled to have another lounge in our backyard. This new lounge will span two incredible floors and host a variety of amenities that bring New York City culture to life, plus floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views.”

Card Members visiting the Centurion Lounge at JFK will see new health-and-safety practices in place, as part of the “Centurion Lounge Commitment.” These new practices will be implemented across the lounge network and include socially distanced seating, reduced capacity, increased cleaning frequency, requirements to wear a face covering when entering the lounge, served food instead of buffets, and more.

The Centurion Lounge at JFK will feature American Express’ first-ever “1850” speakeasy bar1, a reference to the year the company was founded, complete with cocktails developed by Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan, as well as an Equinox Body Lab wellness experience, a bespoke menu created by Executive Chef Ignacio Mattos, new design elements inspired by New York’s cultural landmarks and much more.

“We are proud that the new flagship American Express Centurion Lounge has made its home at Terminal 4,” said Roel Huinink, President & CEO of JFKIAT. “Its unique features, New York-inspired design and cuisine fit in well with our vision to create memorable travel experiences for our customers. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our passengers remains our highest priority, and we have ensured implementation of a wide range of safety initiatives throughout the terminal. We are excited for our customers to have another one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy when we see more people return to their travels.”

