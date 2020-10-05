 

ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems Partner to Deliver Integrated Bill Payments for Consumer Lending Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with GOLDPoint Systems, a loan management software company offering a suite of tools for installment and specialty lenders. The companies will facilitate debit card loan payments and disbursement of loan proceeds for GOLDPoint Systems’ customers through the integration of the ACI Speedpay solution into the GOLDPoint platform.

GOLDPoint’s full software suite contains loan servicing, loan origination, calculations, payments, accounting, reporting and file storage. Its clientele are in both direct and indirect lending markets nationwide. With the increased need for real-time payment processing within its hosted solutions, the company required a proven partner. With ACI Speedpay seamlessly integrated into its loan servicing and customer communications management platforms, GOLDPoint Systems will enable real-time posting and next day settlement for its lenders.

“This partnership will result not only in significant cost savings for lenders, but also convenience for their customers,” said Jeff Collinsworth, CEO, GOLDPoint Systems. “With the ACI Speedpay integration, lenders will have the ability to meet their customers where they want — for notifications, billing, payments and disbursements. Together with ACI, we have an unmatched offering in the market that includes every payment channel — IVR, web, mobile wallet, text, CSR, in-person and point-of-sale payments — and every payment type.”

“Our partnership with GOLDPoint Systems is important for offering lenders a pre-integrated, turnkey bill pay solution, while streamlining complexities and minimizing project timelines, resources and costs,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Speedpay, GOLDPoint Systems is offering customers digital engagement and the greatest flexibility possible for receiving bills and making payments.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of customers across consumer finance, government, utilities, subscriptions, higher education and insurance verticals. The solution provides businesses with a comprehensive and easy-to-integrate technology so they can offer their consumers the convenience they expect. It is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills.

As eight-star premier partners, both ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems will attend the AFSA Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting and Independents Conference & Expo on October 6-8; registered attendees may join ACI for the panel discussion, 2020 Fast Forward to Digital on Thursday, Oct 8 at 1:00 PM ET.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
ACI Worldwide and Mastercard to Collaborate and Advance New Payment Solutions and Experiences for Customers
23.09.20
ACI Worldwide Advances Digital Bill Payments for Students at LeMoyne-Owen College Amid Pandemic
14.09.20
ACI Worldwide Announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digital Payments Innovation
14.09.20
Back-to-School Season Spurs Increase in Global eCommerce Transactions, According to Latest ACI Worldwide Data
10.09.20
ACI Worldwide Drives Digital Bill Payments for Oklahoma Wesleyan University as Pandemic Disrupts Back-to-School Procedures
08.09.20
ACI Worldwide to Attend Investor Conference
08.09.20
India’s Largest Bank Modernizes its Payment Switching System with ACI Worldwide Technology