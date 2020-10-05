ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems Partner to Deliver Integrated Bill Payments for Consumer Lending Organizations

GOLDPoint’s full software suite contains loan servicing, loan origination, calculations, payments, accounting, reporting and file storage. Its clientele are in both direct and indirect lending markets nationwide. With the increased need for real-time payment processing within its hosted solutions, the company required a proven partner. With ACI Speedpay seamlessly integrated into its loan servicing and customer communications management platforms, GOLDPoint Systems will enable real-time posting and next day settlement for its lenders.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , today announced a strategic partnership with GOLDPoint Systems, a loan management software company offering a suite of tools for installment and specialty lenders. The companies will facilitate debit card loan payments and disbursement of loan proceeds for GOLDPoint Systems’ customers through the integration of the ACI Speedpay solution into the GOLDPoint platform.

“This partnership will result not only in significant cost savings for lenders, but also convenience for their customers,” said Jeff Collinsworth, CEO, GOLDPoint Systems. “With the ACI Speedpay integration, lenders will have the ability to meet their customers where they want — for notifications, billing, payments and disbursements. Together with ACI, we have an unmatched offering in the market that includes every payment channel — IVR, web, mobile wallet, text, CSR, in-person and point-of-sale payments — and every payment type.”

“Our partnership with GOLDPoint Systems is important for offering lenders a pre-integrated, turnkey bill pay solution, while streamlining complexities and minimizing project timelines, resources and costs,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Speedpay, GOLDPoint Systems is offering customers digital engagement and the greatest flexibility possible for receiving bills and making payments.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of customers across consumer finance, government, utilities, subscriptions, higher education and insurance verticals. The solution provides businesses with a comprehensive and easy-to-integrate technology so they can offer their consumers the convenience they expect. It is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills.

As eight-star premier partners, both ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems will attend the AFSA Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting and Independents Conference & Expo on October 6-8; registered attendees may join ACI for the panel discussion, 2020 Fast Forward to Digital on Thursday, Oct 8 at 1:00 PM ET.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

