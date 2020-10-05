Neuronetics Appoints Sara Grubbs as Vice President, Sales

“We are thrilled to bring in a proven commercial mind of Sara’s caliber. In my 30 years of managing sales teams and managers, I rank Sara as one of the top sales strategist and tacticians I have had the pleasure to work with. We are fortunate to have her help us re-formulate our sales strategy and execute on our critically important mission of renewing lives by transforming neurohealth,” said Keith J. Sullivan, Neuronetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader at ZELTIQ, Ulthera, and Solta Medical, Sara developed extensive expertise commercializing medical devices similar to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy that involve ongoing sales of consumables and world-class customer support.”

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on improving the lives of patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced that Sara Grubbs has been appointed as the company’s Vice President, Sales effective immediately.

Ms. Grubbs brings 15 years of medical device experience to Neuronetics, previously serving in sales leadership and management roles with Revance Aesthetics, Allergan (formerly ZELTIQ), Ulthera, and Solta Medical as well as other medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Ms. Grubbs received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California.

“I am very pleased to join Neuronetics. The Company is at a pivotal moment of growth, and I believe there is a tremendous commercial opportunity for NeuroStar to help an underserved patient population. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build awareness of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and expand patient access to our non-drug alternative for treating Major Depressive Disorder in adults,” said Ms. Grubbs.

Departure of Dan Guthrie

On October 5, 2020, the Company also announced that Dan Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer, would leave Neuronetics at the end of the year to pursue to other professional opportunities.

“Dan joined Neuronetics at a crucial time in the Company’s development and played an instrumental role in transforming NeuroStar from a product into a commercial business. I thank Dan for his efforts in commercializing NeuroStar and developing our sales force. We all wish Dan well with his future endeavors,” said Mr. Sullivan.

Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with her hiring on October 5, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the grant to Ms. Grubbs of restricted stock units representing 75,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which will vest in three equal annual installments on the anniversary of the grant date, subject to Ms. Grubbs continued employment with the company and subject to Capitalization Adjustments (as defined in the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan).