 

Riley Announces Increase in Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES
NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Resources Corp. (TSX.V: RLY) (“Riley” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand it has increased the size of its private placement previously announced on October 1, 2020. Riley now proposes to issue up to 15,000,000 units at C$0.20 per Unit (“Units”) for total gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereto to purchase for a period of twenty-four (24) months one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price per Warrant Share of C$0.40. If the closing price of the common shares of Riley quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days, Riley may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which Riley gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The Company may pay finders’ fees in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement and finders’ fees are subject to regulatory approval.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration, corporate development and general working capital purposes, including to make the cash payments and work commitments under the MLOP Agreement, the PA and the Option Agreement as discussed in the news release issued on October 1, 2020.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Hilditch

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 443-3831

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements. More particularly, this release contains statements concerning the anticipated Private Placement. Although Riley believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Riley can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The closing of the Private Placement could be delayed if Riley is not able to obtain the necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals on the timelines it has planned. The Private Placement will not be completed at all if these approvals are not obtained or some other condition to the closing is not satisfied. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Private Placement will not be completely sold, completed within the anticipated time or at all. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Riley’s operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).


Riley Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...