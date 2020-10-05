 

II-VI Incorporated Taps Sohail Khan to Lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Organization, Closes the Ascatron and INNOViON Transactions, and Joins the Semiconductor Industry Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020   

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a world leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that Sohail Khan has joined II-VI as Executive Vice President of New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies. II-VI also announced that it has closed the acquisition of Ascatron, completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation, and joined the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

The New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization will position II-VI as an industry leader in compound semiconductor electronics by consolidating II-VI’s deep technology expertise in silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, advanced wide-bandgap epitaxy, device fabrication, and module design.

“Sohail Khan has my utmost respect as an integrated circuits and optoelectronics technologist, a visionary, and an accomplished business leader,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “Guided by Sohail’s leadership and the benefits of our platforms built by our innovations of the last 20 years, we will continue to invest in efficient energy-conversion technology to lead in one of the most exciting markets of our century.”

“Using our in-house knowledge and the technology recently licensed from General Electric, we will establish within II-VI a vertically integrated 150 mm SiC technology platform that we expect will produce the world’s most advanced SiC devices for power electronics,” said Sohail Khan. “We will also support the SIA’s effort to encourage U.S. policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition.”

For the past two years, Sohail was the Managing Partner for K5 Innovations, and his prior positions include: CEO for ViXS Systems, a UHD video solutions semiconductor company; CEO of Lilliputian Systems, a fuel-cell company; CEO of SiGe Semiconductor and EVP of the Infrastructure Group at Agere Systems; and President of the IC Division of Lucent Microelectronics. He has an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BSEE from the University of Engineering, Lahore.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

