 

Qorvo Ultra-Wideband Helps the World Get Back to Work

Precise real-time location and distance sensing for social distancing and contact tracing applications

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that more than a dozen device manufacturers are using Qorvo’s Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology in proximity awareness applications. UWB, developed for real-time, highly reliable location sensing, is uniquely capable of measuring distance to an accuracy of a few centimeters, both indoors and outdoors.

Industries including healthcare, logistics, electronics, construction and education are exploring proximity awareness applications to help employees safely return to the workplace. These applications use wearable UWB devices to continuously monitor the distance between employees and track guidelines for social distancing and contact tracing in some cases. Leading device manufacturers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region are utilizing Qorvo’s UWB technology.

Rayson Zhao, CEO of Tsingoal, a leading Precise Ranging and Locating solution provider headquartered in Beijing, said, “We are glad to support companies' back-to-work plans. We have partnered with Decawave, now Qorvo, since 2013 and have received strong positive feedback from customers. We have found that our LocalSense product, based on Qorvo’s UWB technology, offers much better precision than solutions based on other wireless standards.”

Through Decawave, and now as Qorvo, the company has delivered more than 8 million UWB chipsets in over 40 different markets. Solutions suppliers are using Qorvo’s DWM1001C module, which combines a UWB transceiver with a microcontroller and Bluetooth technology. Other companies using Qorvo’s UWB technology for distance sensing and social distancing workplace applications include U.S.-based Redpoint and Ubudu in Europe.

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “Proximity awareness is a key safety consideration for many companies as they reopen. UWB is the clear technology choice for this application, providing optimum accuracy and supporting development of compact, low power solutions. We believe that the adoption of proximity awareness tools will accelerate uptake of UWB for other workplace applications that need precise location and distance sensing, including asset tracking and indoor navigation. Likewise, the technology offers potential use in many other areas, including mobile devices, automotive, and the smart home.”

