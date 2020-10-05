 

OMNIQ Corp., Inc. Leadership Discusses AI for Public Safety in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Shai Lustgarten, president and CEO of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of supply chain and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions. The interview outlines the development of OMNIQ’s patented and proprietary AI technology, as well as its applications to target markets, impressive existing client roster, and goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Lustgarten explains OMNIQ’s business model, providing an example of how the Company’s machine vision technology can identify potential safety risks before they become a crisis event. In current times, this proactive approach is vital to public safety. It is also garnering attention from a wide spread of customers.

OMNIQ’s solutions are currently used by a list of recognizable Fortune 500 companies, as well as a lineup of governments, educational facilities, law enforcements, municipalities, and places of worship. While many businesses have struggled under the restrictions of COVID-19, OMNIQ’s list of customers continues to grow as the Company experiences increased demand for its real-time surveillance and monitoring solutions.

“Machine vision technology that we excel in is a machine-to-machine solution … that knows how to detect in real-time what is happening, and, in reality, provides the analytics and thus provides a solution that we customize by detecting the object, by identifying the image that we capture in that certain time and in that certain location,” Lustgarten tells Smith. “I think that is why we are showing 2020 to be another growth year for OMNIQ.”

OMNIQ’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing domestic and international interest in its products and to gain larger share in the markets it currently serves in the United States.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our services in the U.S. is a huge goal for us,” Lustgarten tells Smith. “The most exciting and rewarding thing for us is to see how our products and solutions are affecting everyday life … we want enterprises using our products to be able to serve us all better and become more efficient. That is basically our vision.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-omniq-corp-omqs/

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

