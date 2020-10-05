Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Miller, M.D. to its Board of Directors

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the appointment of Ann Miller, M.D., to its board of directors.



“Ann is an experienced and successful industry executive, who has built multiple high-performing commercial teams and successfully delivered blockbuster therapies to patients across a range of therapeutic areas,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “She will bring her extensive commercial experience to the Allena team, as we continue advancing our Phase 3 URIROX program and turn our attention to preparing for the potential launch of reloxaliase for enteric hyperoxaluria. We look forward to Ann’s insights as we work to build a fully-integrated, patient-focused commercial organization, and deliver on the promise of reloxaliase and our broader portfolio of oral enzyme therapeutics for people with rare and severe metabolic and kidney diseases.”