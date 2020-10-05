NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of September 2020. At September 30, 2020, the company reported 13,765 loans in default and a default rate of 3.60%.

New Insurance Written During: Quarter

Ended

3/31/2020 Quarter

Ended

6/30/2020 Month

Ended

7/31/2020 Month

Ended

8/31/2020 Month

Ended

9/30/2020 Weighted average composition FICO 757 762 763 764 764 Loan-to-value (LTV) 91.3% 90.7% 90.9% 90.6% 90.7% Debt-to-income (DTI) 34.4% 33.3% 33.0% 33.0% 32.6% In-focus risk segments 95.01-97.0% LTV 6.4% 4.2% 2.5% 2.3% 4.6% <680 FICO 1.9% 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% >45% DTI 10.3% 7.0% 4.8% 5.0% 4.9% Layered risk (3) 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1%

(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments