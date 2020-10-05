 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of September 2020. At September 30, 2020, the company reported 13,765 loans in default and a default rate of 3.60%.

    Default Activity as of:
    3/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/20 9/30/20
Number of loans in default (1)   1,449 10,816 14,175 14,236 13,765
Default rate (2)   0.38% 2.90% 3.78% 3.76% 3.60%


    New Insurance Written During:
    Quarter
Ended
3/31/2020 		Quarter
Ended
6/30/2020 		Month
Ended
7/31/2020 		Month
Ended
8/31/2020 		Month
Ended
9/30/2020
Weighted average composition            
FICO   757 762 763 764 764
Loan-to-value (LTV)   91.3% 90.7% 90.9% 90.6% 90.7%
Debt-to-income (DTI)   34.4% 33.3% 33.0% 33.0% 32.6%
             
In-focus risk segments            
95.01-97.0% LTV   6.4% 4.2% 2.5% 2.3% 4.6%
<680 FICO   1.9% 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% 0.7%
>45% DTI   10.3% 7.0% 4.8% 5.0% 4.9%
Layered risk (3)   0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.1%

(1)      Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments

