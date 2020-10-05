NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September 2020
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of September 2020. At September 30, 2020, the company reported 13,765 loans in default and a default rate of 3.60%.
|Default Activity as of:
|3/31/2020
|6/30/2020
|7/31/2020
|8/31/20
|9/30/20
|Number of loans in default (1)
|1,449
|10,816
|14,175
|14,236
|13,765
|Default rate (2)
|0.38%
|2.90%
|3.78%
|3.76%
|3.60%
|New Insurance Written During:
|
Quarter
Ended
3/31/2020
|
Quarter
Ended
6/30/2020
|
Month
Ended
7/31/2020
|
Month
Ended
8/31/2020
|
Month
Ended
9/30/2020
|Weighted average composition
|FICO
|757
|762
|763
|764
|764
|Loan-to-value (LTV)
|91.3%
|90.7%
|90.9%
|90.6%
|90.7%
|Debt-to-income (DTI)
|34.4%
|33.3%
|33.0%
|33.0%
|32.6%
|In-focus risk segments
|95.01-97.0% LTV
|6.4%
|4.2%
|2.5%
|2.3%
|4.6%
|<680 FICO
|1.9%
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|>45% DTI
|10.3%
|7.0%
|4.8%
|5.0%
|4.9%
|Layered risk (3)
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|0.1%
(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments
