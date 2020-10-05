Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment of PV-10 Study for Treatment of Symptomatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Metastatic to the Liver Refractory to Somatostatin Analogs and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy

RBD selectively accumulates in the lysosomes of cancer cells upon contact, disrupts these lysosomes, and causes the cells to die. Intralesional (IL) (aka intratumoral) administration of PV-10 for the treatment of solid tumors can yield immunogenic cell death and induce tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells. 1-3

KNOXVILLE, TN, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced the completion of enrollment of 12 patients into the Company’s Phase 1 study of small molecule autolytic cancer immunotherapy PV-10, an injectable formulation of Provectus' proprietary rose bengal disodium (RBD), for the treatment of symptomatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET) metastatic to the liver (mNET) refractory to somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT).

About the Phase 1 Trial ( NCT02693067 )

Led by Tim Price, MBBS, DHlthSc (Medicine), FRACP, Head of Clinical Oncology Research and Chair of the combined Hematology and Medical Oncology Unit at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (TQEH) in Adelaide, Australia, and Clinical Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Adelaide, this single-center Phase 1 study at TQEH is evaluating the potential safety, tolerability, and efficacy of single-agent IL PV-10 treatment in SSA- and PRRT-refractory symptomatic mNET patients. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR) of injected target and measurable bystander lesions, target lesion somatostatin receptor expression, and biochemical response. Disease response assessments are conducted by independent review using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) criteria. Six patients in the first cohort each received one percutaneously-administered injection of PV-10 to one target lesion per treatment cycle. Patients in the six-person second cohort can receive PV-10 injections of multiple lesions per cycle.

About Rose Bengal Disodium

RBD is 4,5,6,7-tetrachloro-2',4',5',7'-tetraiodofluorescein disodium, a halogenated xanthene and Provectus’ proprietary lead molecule. The Company manufactures cGMP RBD using a patented process designed to meet stringent modern global quality requirements for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

An IL formulation (i.e., by direct injection) of cGMP RBD drug substance, cGMP PV-10, is being developed as an autolytic immunotherapy drug product for solid tumor cancers. By targeting tumor cell lysosomes, RBD treatment may yield immunogenic cell death in solid tumor cancers that results in tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells, including a T cell mediated immune response against treatment refractory and immunologically cold tumors.1-3 Adaptive immunity can be enhanced by combining immune checkpoint blockade (CB) with RBD.4 IL PV-10 is undergoing clinical study for relapsed and refractory adult solid tumor cancers, such skin and liver cancers.