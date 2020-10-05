Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi Sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes, today announced the launch of the Sequel IIe System, the next instrument evolution based on the company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology. With increased computational capacity and on-instrument data processing, the new system can directly produce highly accurate long reads (HiFi reads) more quickly and more cost-effectively than ever, providing scientists with a comprehensive view of genomes and transcriptomes.

“The new Sequel IIe System represents the next advance in our technology, and makes HiFi sequencing accessible to any project where high accuracy, long read lengths, and affordability matter,” said Christian Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Biosciences. “Prior to HiFi sequencing, researchers used multiple technologies and complex analysis methods in order to obtain results comparable to HiFi data. With the Sequel IIe System, it’s now simple to produce HiFi data directly — and scientists can feel confident using only one technology to power their genetic discoveries.”

Based on the reliability and performance of the award-winning Sequel II System, the Sequel IIe System features hardware and software improvements that enable users to work directly with the most valuable and informative sequencing data currently available, PacBio HiFi reads. Optimized for HiFi sequencing, the Sequel IIe System eliminates the need for post-processing of sequence data by users and delivers a 70% reduction in overall secondary analysis time, depending on the application. In addition, this new capability provides as much as a 90% reduction in file transfer and data storage needs. Further, this release includes powerful new tools in SMRT Link 10 software to enable complete workflow integration on the AWS cloud and a new Genome Assembly analysis application for generating reference-quality de novo assemblies from HiFi reads.