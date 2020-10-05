 

NCR Introduces a New Digital First ATM Platform

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a banking software and services leader, announced today the release of NCR’s next-generation ATM software platform, NCR Activate Enterprise NextGen. Available now in the United States, the Activate Enterprise NextGen ATM platform makes it easier and faster to offer new digital services through the ATM by integrating physical and digital for a consistent customer experience.

The software platform is hardware independent and enables banks to deploy new customer experiences such as video teller collaboration and contactless technology in a simple to deploy ATM application.

“This new software expands the user experience and expands digital capabilities of ATMs. In the future of banking, we see the ATM becoming a dynamic, digital, self-service platform on which banks can deploy new services quickly,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “It can dramatically expand the features financial institutions can offer their customers and members. A significant number of our current ATM software customers have already committed to upgrading to Activate Enterprise.”

The new platform can run on all the leading ATM providers and is built in accordance with the ATMIA next-gen industry framework, an industry-wide initiative. These standards will accelerate deployment and adoption of a wide range of digital and extended banking services, using a modern user interface to provide a simple, tablet-like experience that consumers enjoy.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

