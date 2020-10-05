 

APi Group Corporation Announces the Acquisition of SK FireSafety Group

APi Group Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: APG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of SK FireSafety Group and three additional planned acquisitions in its Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. These four complementary businesses are expected to contribute approximately $200 million of revenue in 2021 with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 13% in 2021.

Through the acquisition of SK FireSafety Group (“SKG”), a leading provider of critical safety services in the active fire and life safety markets in the Benelux and Scandinavia, APi has established a European platform for international organic and acquisition expansion. The other three planned acquisitions consist of two Safety Services companies that extend the Company’s geographic reach in Georgia and Massachusetts, and one Specialty Services company in Wisconsin. These three acquisitions are expected to close by the end of 2020.

The acquisitions meet the key criteria for APi’s acquisition strategy, which are the following:

  • Alignment of values and culture fit
  • History of strong free cash flow generated
  • Experienced management team with proven record
  • Service growth component
  • Accretive to APi’s financial profile

APi is funding the approximately $300 million of transaction consideration for these four acquisitions with existing cash on hand. APi’s strong cash generation continued throughout the third quarter and as of the end of September, the Company had approximately $470 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and CEO stated: “We are excited to welcome the leaders of these four businesses to the APi family. These acquisitions help expand our geographical reach in the important U.S. market and establish a beach head for expansion on the continent in Europe. These businesses have been resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to welcoming them into our family of companies and helping accelerate our growth.”

Mr. Becker continued: “As we conclude our third quarter we are pleased with the continued positive momentum in our business including the announcement of these acquisitions. Our pipeline of incremental M&A opportunities is robust and we expect to continue to explore opportunistic acquisitions as we move through the balance of the year and into 2021. We look forward to discussing these investments and sharing our Q3 results and full year 2020 outlook on our next call with investors on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.”

