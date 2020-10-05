 

Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Completion of First Three Dose Escalation Cohorts in Phase 1 Study of ARCT-810, Therapeutic Candidate for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced the completion of the first three dose escalation cohorts in its ongoing Phase 1 study with ARCT-810, the Company’s messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutic candidate for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

The ARCT-810 Phase 1 study is a double blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial in healthy adult volunteers. The study has completed three cohorts in total and the fourth cohort is expected to complete this quarter. All cohorts are randomized 2:1 active to placebo and the study is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, as primary and secondary endpoints.

All subjects in cohorts up to 0.3 mg/kg have completed dosing and all study visits. Based on the available preliminary study data, ARCT-810 has been well tolerated at these doses, which are all within the anticipated therapeutic range. All adverse events observed have been mild or moderate in nature and there have been no serious adverse events. ARCT-810 has demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, and no ARCT-810 lipid was detectable in plasma beyond 48 hours following drug administration. The company plans to report final data following study completion, which is anticipated this quarter.

“We are pleased to have made rapid progress advancing our Phase 1 study for ARCT-810, a highly promising mRNA-based therapeutic candidate for OTC deficiency. Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic data are favorable and supportive of continued development,” said Steve Hughes, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Arcturus. “Administration at the highest dose cohort is ongoing and we anticipate study completion later this quarter. Our second ARCT-810 clinical study in patients with OTC deficiency is now recruiting and we expect to begin dosing patients at a U.S. clinical site this quarter.”

About ARCT-810

ARCT-810 utilizes Arcturus' LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery platform to deliver OTC messenger RNA to liver cells. Expression of ornithine transcarbamylase enzyme in the liver of patients with OTC deficiency has the potential to restore normal urea cycle activity, preventing neurological damage and the need for liver transplantation. The ARCT-810 program is supported by preclinical data in OTC deficiency murine models demonstrating that dosing of LUNAR-OTC results in robust ornithine transcarbamylase protein expression and activity resulting in improvements in ureagenesis and plasma ammonia, and increased survival.

Seite 1 von 3
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference