 

Climate Real Impact Solutions, First Climate-Focused Special-Purpose Acquisition Company, Announces Closing of Its Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, NYSE: CLII.U, dba Climate Real Impact Solutions (CRIS) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit including 3,000,000 sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of their over-allotment option. CRIS is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to combat the climate crisis by completing a business combination with a scalable company in the climate sector, and it launches with a team of founders and directors who collectively boast decades of leadership and operating experience in the utility, renewable energy, private equity and finance industries. The SPAC is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has nearly $150 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios.

CRIS intends to employ a business acquisition strategy that utilizes both traditional financial and climate-focused environmental metrics to acquire and then to maximize both the value and the climate impact of the combined company. These companies may be in the business of either avoiding carbon emissions into the atmosphere from the residential, commercial or transportation sectors or in the business of removing CO2 already in the atmosphere.

CRIS expects our initial focus for a business combination will be in the following sectors:

  • Distributed energy generation
  • Renewable energy
  • Large-scale solutions for grid stability and resilience
  • Energy efficiency
  • Green energy service companies
  • Green retail energy/smart energy home as a service
  • Electric vehicle infrastructure and decarbonized liquid fuels
  • Circular economy
  • Carbon capture and utilization
  • Sustainable agriculture
  • Reforestation

CRIS founders chose these sectors with the goal of broad-based climate impact in mind, focusing on products and services that consumers interact with at home, in their work life and in transit. In addition to offering significant, measurable carbon mitigation impacts, these sectors encompass climate technologies that have already demonstrated commercial effectiveness and economic viability.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results