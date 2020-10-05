Climate Real Impact Solutions, First Climate-Focused Special-Purpose Acquisition Company, Announces Closing of Its Public Offering

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, NYSE: CLII.U, dba Climate Real Impact Solutions (CRIS) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit including 3,000,000 sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of their over-allotment option. CRIS is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to combat the climate crisis by completing a business combination with a scalable company in the climate sector, and it launches with a team of founders and directors who collectively boast decades of leadership and operating experience in the utility, renewable energy, private equity and finance industries. The SPAC is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has nearly $150 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios.

CRIS intends to employ a business acquisition strategy that utilizes both traditional financial and climate-focused environmental metrics to acquire and then to maximize both the value and the climate impact of the combined company. These companies may be in the business of either avoiding carbon emissions into the atmosphere from the residential, commercial or transportation sectors or in the business of removing CO2 already in the atmosphere.

CRIS expects our initial focus for a business combination will be in the following sectors:

Distributed energy generation

Renewable energy

Large-scale solutions for grid stability and resilience

Energy efficiency

Green energy service companies

Green retail energy/smart energy home as a service

Electric vehicle infrastructure and decarbonized liquid fuels

Circular economy

Carbon capture and utilization

Sustainable agriculture

Reforestation

CRIS founders chose these sectors with the goal of broad-based climate impact in mind, focusing on products and services that consumers interact with at home, in their work life and in transit. In addition to offering significant, measurable carbon mitigation impacts, these sectors encompass climate technologies that have already demonstrated commercial effectiveness and economic viability.