Papa John’s Appoints Ann Gugino as Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Gugino joins the company from Target Corporation and brings over 20 years of financial management, planning and strategic expertise. As a key member of Papa John’s Executive Leadership Team, she will help build and implement the company’s long-term plans for profitable growth and shareholder value creation.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced the appointment of Ann Gugino as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Steve Coke, who has been serving as interim principal financial and accounting officer, will continue in his role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy.

“After a careful search for a candidate whose values, passion and expertise align with Papa John’s core values and business needs, I’m thrilled to welcome Ann Gugino to our team. Ann is a proven leader and change agent, who brings deep experience in the consumer and retail sector, including driving demand and profitability across digital and traditional commerce at Target,” said Rob Lynch, President and CEO. “Ann’s appointment rounds out one of the most capable and diverse leadership teams in our industry. The breadth and depth of our team’s strengths, backgrounds and perspectives are crucial advantages for Papa John’s and essential to our long-term innovation and growth plans. Last, I want to thank Steve Coke for providing a seamless transition as interim CFO and leading the finance team during such a momentous period for the company while we conducted this search.”

Commenting on her new role, Ann Gugino said, “I’m both humbled and excited to join such a dynamic and dedicated team at this important moment for the company. Papa John’s transformation into a values-driven, innovative category leader has opened an enormous global opportunity. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help set a long-term path and plan to maximize our growth and potential for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

Most recently at Target Corporation, Ms. Gugino served as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, providing overall strategy, guidance and direction in the development and execution of Target’s planning, analysis and capital investment portfolios. Prior to that, Ms. Gugino spent 18 years at publicly held Patterson Companies Inc., including four years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In that role, Ms. Gugino led the company through a major portfolio transformation, including a major acquisition and divestiture, and spearheaded an enterprise-wide effort to improve net margins and create a more efficient cost structure, among other accomplishments.