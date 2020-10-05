Proofpoint to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the market on October 29, 2020.



Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on October 29, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (888) 220-8451 for the U.S. or Canada and (646) 828-8193 for international callers with conference ID #9071818. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 29, 2020, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 12, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #9071818. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com.