Nightfood Expanding Distribution, Updating Packaging for New Q1 Retail Placements

Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nutrition for better sleep, announced today that the packaging for Nightfood ice cream will be receiving an update in advance of anticipated mass retail distribution commitments from new retailers resulting from recent category review meetings.

After eighteen months on shelf and hundreds of thousands of pints sold, Management has gathered product feedback from category managers, brokers, and, most importantly, thousands of consumers.  

Management analyzed the well-known packaging case studies of successful brands like Chobani, Halo Top and RX Bar.  Each of them famously accelerated to new levels of sales velocity following successful packaging redesigns.  The 2.0 version of packaging for each brand highlighted a single key consumer benefit, typically identified in the marketplace after the initial product launch.

“The packaging needs to call out one specific thing to the customer, identifying what’s inside the container and connecting that with a singular outcome they already seek in their lives,” stated Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson.  “With Halo Top, their big change was the focus on calorie count, with RX Bar, it was the simple ingredients, what they called ‘No B.S.’. In our case, that one thing is better sleep.  We believe sleep matters to the busy and stressed consumers rushing through our supermarket and other large retail accounts while they’re doing their weekly grocery shopping.”

Management is also taking cues from leading global food and beverage giant PepsiCo.  Last month, Pepsi announced the upcoming launch of a sleep-supporting drink called Driftwell.  Pepsi stated, “Driftwell is not just a product but an essential wellness conversation in North America that the brand is proactively driving. Relaxation and dealing with stress is a lifestyle shift.”

“With Pepsi/Frito Lay throwing their considerable weight behind consumer awareness and education, we intend to leverage their efforts,” commented Jenny Mitchell, Nightfood COO and National Sales Director.  “We want consistency in what the consumer is hearing in the media and from experts and what they see on our pints.  We expect the updated packaging to begin shipping to all accounts, including the new major retailers we have coming on board, during the first quarter.”

