OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Wins Austrian Digitization Award for ares-genetics.cloud

Ares Genetics has been selected by an expert jury for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered, next-generation sequencing (NGS) based molecular antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) platform ares-genetics.cloud. The Austrian Digitization Award is awarded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs for distinguished digital products and solutions.

In a press release announcing the awardees, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck was quoted, “The large number of applications impressively demonstrates, that digitization impacts all areas of our economy and society. The Austrian Digitization Award is intended to further raise awareness for digitization as central future theme as well as key economic factor and basis for growth and competitiveness.”

“We are honored that ares-genetics.cloud was recognized with the Austrian Digitization Award by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs”, commented Dr. Andreas Posch, CEO Ares Genetics. “Developing and launching the platform for AI-powered antibiotic resistance prediction would not have been possible without the support of our R&D programs co-funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency and the Vienna Business Agency. In a next step, we aim to further develop ares-genetics.cloud for clinical diagnosis of severe infections in close interaction with our global collaboration partners and customers amongst the leading diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies.”

Ares Genetics’ Testing-as-a-Service and Interpretation-as-a-Service solutions for NGS-based antibiotic susceptibility prediction are currently offered for non-diagnostic applications in epidemiology, infection control, and outbreak analysis through the company’s AI-powered bioinformatics platform https://www.ares-genetics.cloud/ .

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.