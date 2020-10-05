Global Payments to Report Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.