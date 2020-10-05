President of Health Karma Gets Recognized as an Honoree for the First Annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards by South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW)

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards is a unique awards program created by SFBW magazine to celebrate South Florida’s leadership as an international epicenter when it comes to quality and innovation. All the nominations are reviewed by a selection committee of industry veterans and the SFBW editorial staff, and the final honorees were judged and selected based on both their professional and community achievements, as well as demonstrated success in a leadership role.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma platform, is pleased to announced today that Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma has been selected as an honoree for the First Annual South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Excellence in Healthcare Awards in the Rising Star (40 & under) category.

"It's a great honor to be recognized at the South Florida Business & Wealth’s First Annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards," said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “This award is a testament to our passionate team’s incredible efforts building Health Karma this past year – their passion for our consumers and providers, and tireless drive to transform the healthcare experience, has better positioned us to capture the many great opportunities that lie ahead.”

"Every organization needs strong leadership. These honorees were judged on their education and professional accomplishments as well as their charitable and civic work. We also took into consideration their seniority as well as the size and scope of the organization they are representing,” said Clayton Idle, Managing Director of SFBW.

The honorees in each category will be celebrated during an in-person awards ceremony in 2021. Honorees and guests alike will enjoy a cocktail reception, live entertainment, and a three-course meal complemented by an exciting award program highlighting the honorees. In addition, all honorees will be featured in the next issue of SFBW.

South Florida Business & Wealth, a publication of Lifestyle Media Group, is the leading provider and trusted resource for business and economic information affecting the region. Each month, SFBW is directly mailed to 30,000 key decision-makers and influencers including business owners, presidents, C-level executives and senior management. SFBW is uniquely positioned to reach this audience of loyal, well-educated, affluent and influential readers. With 11 local publications, LMG’s combined readership of 707,000 includes business professionals, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and the young, trendy up & comers.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

