 

Albireo Recognizes PFIC Awareness Day 2020

Albireo stands together with the PFIC community to highlight critical need for education and advances in research for rare cholestatic liver diseases

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, joins the PFIC Advocacy and Resource Network (PFIC Network) in recognition of PFIC Awareness Day 2020, a global effort to support patients and families affected by progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). PFIC is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease characterized by an intense form of itching called pruritus, jaundice and difficulties gaining weight and maintaining proper nourishment.

“PFIC Awareness Day is one of the many efforts PFIC Network is undertaking to lift up the research, educational and advocacy needs for this devasting and life-threatening disease,” said Emily Ventura, executive director and co-founder of the PFIC Network. “We are grateful for the global community’s support of people with PFIC and their families on PFIC Awareness Day and every day, and appreciate the research commitment of companies like Albireo.”

Established in 2019, PFIC Awareness Day aims to highlight the impact of this disease on patients and families, and to call for new levels of support, including research, advocacy, education and opportunities to connect and share information. This year, members of the PFIC community from countries around the world will come together virtually by using the hashtag #ItchingForACure on social media. PFIC Network is also offering additional ways to support families, including the PFIC Network Lemonade Stand Fundraiser and #ItchingForACure campaign apparel for purchase at www.pfic.org.

“Patients and families are our north star aligned to the mission of providing hope to families by continuing to advance research for a new drug treatment option for PFIC,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “PFIC Awareness Day is an opportunity for us to shine a light on patient voices, salute their strength and perseverance, and show that we’re in this fight together.”

To recognize PFIC Awareness Day, Albireo is supporting #ItchingForACure with a social media campaign highlighting PFIC families from around the world, including messages from families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company also continues to share patient perspectives about the impact of PFIC through www.PFICVoices.com, an online platform for information and support.

