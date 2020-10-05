 

Granite Aggregate Plants Receive NSSGA Awards of Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is the proud recipient of three National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association (NSSGA) 2020 Awards of Excellence comprised of two Environmental Excellence awards and one Community Relations award.

Granite’s Palmer Facility in Anchorage, Alaska and Lockwood Quarry in Sparks, Nevada both received the NSSGA Environmental Excellence Award which recognizes operations for outstanding commitment to environmental practices. These facilities actively contribute to the maintenance of the environment in and around their operations as evidenced by a corporate commitment to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems.

The NSSGA Community Relations award, presented to Granite’s Rowley Quarry in Yakima, Washington, recognizes the team’s active engagement with their community through a variety of platforms including participating in local community and government forums, interacting with local media, and organizing tours and educational events for students and elected officials.

“Environmental excellence, conservation of natural resources, and positive community engagement are cornerstones in all our operations,” said Granite Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. “These awards belong to the men and women who run our plants with sustainability and innovation in mind.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Granite Construction Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Granite Awarded $7 Million Pedestrian Rail Undercrossing and Shared Use Path Project in Southern California
28.09.20
Granite Announces Appointment of Kyle T. Larkin as President and Principal Executive Officer
21.09.20
Granite Wins 2020 Build America Award for Iconic Lake Tahoe Trail
18.09.20
Granite Announces New York Stock Exchange Listing Extension
10.09.20
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
09.09.20
Granite Opens New Southern California Big Rock Materials Plant