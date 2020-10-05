Granite Aggregate Plants Receive NSSGA Awards of Excellence

Granite’s Palmer Facility in Anchorage, Alaska and Lockwood Quarry in Sparks, Nevada both received the NSSGA Environmental Excellence Award which recognizes operations for outstanding commitment to environmental practices. These facilities actively contribute to the maintenance of the environment in and around their operations as evidenced by a corporate commitment to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems.

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is the proud recipient of three National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association (NSSGA) 2020 Awards of Excellence comprised of two Environmental Excellence awards and one Community Relations award.

The NSSGA Community Relations award, presented to Granite’s Rowley Quarry in Yakima, Washington, recognizes the team’s active engagement with their community through a variety of platforms including participating in local community and government forums, interacting with local media, and organizing tours and educational events for students and elected officials.

“Environmental excellence, conservation of natural resources, and positive community engagement are cornerstones in all our operations,” said Granite Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. “These awards belong to the men and women who run our plants with sustainability and innovation in mind.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

