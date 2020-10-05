 

CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results at approximately 6:55 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will hold a conference call on that same day (Thursday, October 29, 2020) to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The call will be webcast and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com, along with a supplementary slide presentation also available on that section of the website.

The conference call dial-in details are as follows:

• Live:

U.S.:

877.407.803

 

International:

201.689.8037

 

Pass Code:

None Required

• Replay:

U.S.:

877.660.6853

 

International:

201.612.7415

 

Pass Code:

13711357#

The telephone replay will be accessible beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and will be available for one week following the event. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

