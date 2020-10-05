Verint October Events Focus on How AI and Automation in Customer and Workforce Engagement Drive Insights to Help Organizations Navigate and Thrive

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the October event line-up focused on gaining improved insights with innovative and automated solutions for navigating business challenges, including best practices in customer and workforce engagement. Assuring quality and compliance, empowering a productive workforce and designing customer experience for the public and private sectors are among the topics that will be explored.

October 1-15; Virtual Event

October 6, 9 a.m. ET | Verint - Behind Closed Doors session

Verint customers will have the opportunity to exchange best practices on how to leverage cloud contact center technology to meet organizations’ changing AI and automation needs. Verint’s Marissa Nichols, director, portfolio market strategy, Andressa Marlan, product strategy manager, Ron Epstein, senior director, product strategy group, and Daniel Ziv, vice president, analytics will lead the session.

October 7, 1 p.m. ET | Self-Serve, Simplify or Sell: Optimizing in Times of Uncertainty

Verint customer and multinational financial services provider, Manulife, shares how it supercharged its speech analytics efforts during the recent crisis. Through daily insight reports climbing to more than 200 subscribers, Manulife was able to gain clarity around intent and the customer journey. Join Manulife’s Lisa Buck, speech analytics analyst, contact center operations, and Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, analytics, to learn how rich, unbiased speech data helps guide business initiatives in preparation for recovery.

October 13, 1 p.m. ET | Verint Quality Management

Learn how Verint is continuing to innovate and evolve the quality management process and drive more automation and improved insights – enabling more personalized and relevant employee interactions. Verint’s Steve Hibbard, strategic solutions consultant, Lisa Elbe, solution sales, Verint Monet, and Jeff Williams, strategic solutions consultant will lead the discussion.

Navigate & Thrive: Your 2021 Playbook for Success

Online Webinars

Verint’s October online webinar series helps customers and partners explore how to adapt to the unique needs of the remote workforce while realizing business value and ROI.

October 13, 1 p.m. ET | Empowering the Workforce and Maximizing Productivity

Verint’s John Chmaj, chief knowledge management strategist, Jon Allen, vice president and general manager, communities and web self-service and Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, will discuss how to provide employees with the right tools to do their jobs while keeping them engaged, encourage online collaboration and provide assistance in real time to help work-from-home agents answer customer calls effectively.