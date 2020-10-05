 

Verint October Events Focus on How AI and Automation in Customer and Workforce Engagement Drive Insights to Help Organizations Navigate and Thrive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the October event line-up focused on gaining improved insights with innovative and automated solutions for navigating business challenges, including best practices in customer and workforce engagement. Assuring quality and compliance, empowering a productive workforce and designing customer experience for the public and private sectors are among the topics that will be explored.

QATC: The Virtual Summit for Quality Assurance & Training

October 1-15; Virtual Event

October 6, 9 a.m. ET | Verint - Behind Closed Doors session
Verint customers will have the opportunity to exchange best practices on how to leverage cloud contact center technology to meet organizations’ changing AI and automation needs. Verint’s Marissa Nichols, director, portfolio market strategy, Andressa Marlan, product strategy manager, Ron Epstein, senior director, product strategy group, and Daniel Ziv, vice president, analytics will lead the session.

October 7, 1 p.m. ET | Self-Serve, Simplify or Sell: Optimizing in Times of Uncertainty
Verint customer and multinational financial services provider, Manulife, shares how it supercharged its speech analytics efforts during the recent crisis. Through daily insight reports climbing to more than 200 subscribers, Manulife was able to gain clarity around intent and the customer journey. Join Manulife’s Lisa Buck, speech analytics analyst, contact center operations, and Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, analytics, to learn how rich, unbiased speech data helps guide business initiatives in preparation for recovery.

October 13, 1 p.m. ET | Verint Quality Management
Learn how Verint is continuing to innovate and evolve the quality management process and drive more automation and improved insights – enabling more personalized and relevant employee interactions. Verint’s Steve Hibbard, strategic solutions consultant, Lisa Elbe, solution sales, Verint Monet, and Jeff Williams, strategic solutions consultant will lead the discussion.

Navigate & Thrive: Your 2021 Playbook for Success

Online Webinars

Verint’s October online webinar series helps customers and partners explore how to adapt to the unique needs of the remote workforce while realizing business value and ROI.

October 13, 1 p.m. ET | Empowering the Workforce and Maximizing Productivity
Verint’s John Chmaj, chief knowledge management strategist, Jon Allen, vice president and general manager, communities and web self-service and Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, will discuss how to provide employees with the right tools to do their jobs while keeping them engaged, encourage online collaboration and provide assistance in real time to help work-from-home agents answer customer calls effectively.

Seite 1 von 3
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Verint Announces Q2 FY2021 Results
09.09.20
Verint AI and Experience Management Cloud Recognized for Market Leadership in Omdia Report