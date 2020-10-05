SPOT Introduces the New SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition Satellite Messenger

SPOT LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the launch of the SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition Satellite GPS Messenger. This product launch is the latest addition to the SPOT family after the recent release of the SPOT X Jeep Edition 2-way Satellite Messenger, and the earlier announced licensing deal with the Jeep brand.

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition offers affordable personal tracking, one touch check-in and S.O.S. emergency response technology. Users can view live or historical tracks and share their location or trip with others in the SPOT Mapping interface. The SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition is part of an award-winning product portfolio that provides a vital line of communication with friends, family, and the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) using GPS location and satellite connectivity powered by Globalstar.

“The new SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition was designed for outdoor enthusiasts; it’s the perfect personal safety device for adventurists continuing their journeys off the road and off the grid,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, Inc. “We’re proud to introduce this new product to the Jeep community and its overlanding freedom seekers to keep them connected where the road ends and exploration awaits.”

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition features include the following:

Design – The new Gen4 Jeep Edition has a sleek look and secure grip with help and S.O.S. button covers that snap in place. It’s rugged, small and includes a multi-use carabiner and strap.

– The new Gen4 Jeep Edition has a sleek look and secure grip with help and S.O.S. button covers that snap in place. It’s rugged, small and includes a multi-use carabiner and strap. IP68 Rating – Offers water resistance up to 30 minutes at two meters.

– Offers water resistance up to 30 minutes at two meters. Motion Activated Tracking – The SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition sends tracks at a chosen rate for as long as the device is turned on and moving, as an alternative to continuous tracking while extending battery life. Alerts can be set to send when movement is detected or upon entry and exit of specific geographic areas.

– The SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition sends tracks at a chosen rate for as long as the device is turned on and moving, as an alternative to continuous tracking while extending battery life. Alerts can be set to send when movement is detected or upon entry and exit of specific geographic areas. SPOT Mapping – SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition users can also access SPOT Mapping upon service activation. View historical maps that show track points of your favorite trips in your Jeep, and easily share SPOT locations in near real time with friends and family for added peace of mind. Map Views – Options to view maps in light or dark mode, satellite, open street map or terrain. Shared Views – Unlimited with easy interface to share locations. Alerts – User set and system generated for emergency or custom messages, new movement, no movement, check in and help. Geofencing – Create virtual geographic boundaries and set custom alerts. Upgrades – Available for additional mapping features.

– SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition users can also access SPOT Mapping upon service activation. View historical maps that show track points of your favorite trips in your Jeep, and easily share SPOT locations in near real time with friends and family for added peace of mind.

Coverage: