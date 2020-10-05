 

SPOT Introduces the New SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition Satellite Messenger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

SPOT LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the launch of the SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition Satellite GPS Messenger. This product launch is the latest addition to the SPOT family after the recent release of the SPOT X Jeep Edition 2-way Satellite Messenger, and the earlier announced licensing deal with the Jeep brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005121/en/

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition offers affordable personal tracking, one touch check-in and S.O.S. emergency response technology. Users can view live or historical tracks and share their location or trip with others in the SPOT Mapping interface. The SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition is part of an award-winning product portfolio that provides a vital line of communication with friends, family, and the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) using GPS location and satellite connectivity powered by Globalstar.

“The new SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition was designed for outdoor enthusiasts; it’s the perfect personal safety device for adventurists continuing their journeys off the road and off the grid,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, Inc. “We’re proud to introduce this new product to the Jeep community and its overlanding freedom seekers to keep them connected where the road ends and exploration awaits.”

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Special Edition features include the following:

  • Design – The new Gen4 Jeep Edition has a sleek look and secure grip with help and S.O.S. button covers that snap in place. It’s rugged, small and includes a multi-use carabiner and strap.
  • IP68 Rating– Offers water resistance up to 30 minutes at two meters.
  • Motion Activated Tracking – The SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition sends tracks at a chosen rate for as long as the device is turned on and moving, as an alternative to continuous tracking while extending battery life. Alerts can be set to send when movement is detected or upon entry and exit of specific geographic areas.
  • SPOT Mapping – SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition users can also access SPOT Mapping upon service activation. View historical maps that show track points of your favorite trips in your Jeep, and easily share SPOT locations in near real time with friends and family for added peace of mind.
    • Map Views – Options to view maps in light or dark mode, satellite, open street map or terrain.
    • Shared Views – Unlimited with easy interface to share locations.
    • Alerts – User set and system generated for emergency or custom messages, new movement, no movement, check in and help.
    • Geofencing – Create virtual geographic boundaries and set custom alerts.
    • Upgrades– Available for additional mapping features.

Coverage:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results