 

Intelisys Drives Business Success with 8x8; Recognized as a Platinum Partner in the 8x8 Open Channel Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions, has attained Platinum Partner status in the 8x8 Open Channel Program. This exceptional accomplishment demonstrates Intelisys’ commitment to providing its Sales Partners with industry-leading technology from the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings and contact center in a single solution, as part of its product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have achieved Platinum Partner status in the 8x8 Open Channel Program, another exciting milestone in our long-standing partnership,” said Mark Morgan, President, Intelisys, a ScanSource company. “Our industry-leading engineering team, tools, and support combined with 8x8’s award-winning products have been instrumental in the ongoing success of our mutual partners. We are proud to offer 8x8’s cloud voice, team chat, meeting, and contact center solutions across to our valued partner community.”

As one of three Master Agents in the global 8x8 Open Channel Program to achieve Platinum Partner status, Intelisys has built a solid reputation with its Sales Partners and Supplier Partners as a company focused on high integrity, developing successful partnerships, and maintaining relationships. The company is regarded as one of the industry’s premier providers of technology products and solutions, including UC&C, cloud and telecom services. Intelisys partners closely with 8x8 to educate and enable sales partners by assisting business telecom and cloud technology customers in making informed choices about services, technology and cost savings as they move to a digital workplace.

“Intelisys has earned a well-deserved industry reputation as one of the top Master Agents in the channel, and we heartily applaud their many contributions to the 8x8 Open Channel Program, which has resulted in attaining Platinum Partner status. It is an outstanding honor that places them in exclusive company within our program, and clearly highlights the successes their Sales Partners are having moving companies off legacy systems to 8x8 cloud communications solutions,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “As our partnership with Intelisys grows from strength to strength, we will continue to work together to help their Sales Partners maximize revenue opportunities and accelerate growth in one of the most dynamic cloud markets as they guide customers' digital transformation efforts using operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications.”

