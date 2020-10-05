 

Global Partners Announces the Appointment of Robert Owens to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced the appointment of Robert W. “Bob” Owens to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, effective October 1, 2020.

Eric Slifka, President and CEO of Global Partners and Vice Chairman of Global GP LLC, said, “Bob brings a deep history of entrepreneurialism, innovation and success in leading and growing energy sector businesses. He started out as a gas station attendant at 15, worked his way through the industry and retired after leading Sunoco through the diversification of its product lines and improvements to its retail business. Through decades of changes in the fuel space, Bob led companies of all sizes to success. Not only does he understand where the industry has been, he sees where it needs to go. It would be difficult to find someone who understands this business better.”

Mr. Owens, 66, was appointed CEO of Sunoco LP upon the company’s sale to Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. in 2012. He helped successfully grow Sunoco through a series of strategic transactions, including the acquisition of Susser Holdings Corporation. He joined Sunoco in 1997 and was responsible for the company’s branded business. Additional areas of responsibility were added over time, including supply and trading of crude and refined products, biofuels manufacturing and marketing, and petrochemicals. During his tenure, the company added renewable fuels, compressed natural gas, and electric charging stations at strategic retail outlets.

Prior to Sunoco, he served in executive roles for Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation, Amerada Hess Corporation and Mobil Oil Corporation. Mr. Owens received a bachelor's degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Inc. (PES) from 2012 through the sale of the PES refinery to Hilco Redevelopment Partners in June 2020.

“Bob’s deep executive leadership experience and strong governance expertise, built over more than four decades in diverse arenas of the energy industry, make him uniquely qualified to serve on our Board,” said Richard Slifka, Chairman of Global GP LLC. “His background successfully managing businesses large and small and strategic insights ideally complement the Board’s skillset, and we look forward to benefitting from his perspective.”

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Global Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Global Partners LP Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
23.09.20
Global Partners LP Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes