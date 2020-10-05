SolarWindow Expands U.S. Operations to Asia and Strengthens Management Team

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today announced corporate expansion of its US operations through newly established commercial development offices in South Korea, repeatedly ranked number one in the worldwide Bloomberg Innovation Index and a leading country in advanced manufacturing of new technologies and products.

Alexandra Musk, Associate VP, Brand & Business Development, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Only a few weeks ago, we demonstrated our largest and most transparent SolarWindow glass panes generating electricity from sunlight and artificial indoor light,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, CEO and President of SolarWindow. “This milestone achievement spurred today’s expansion of our operations and cross-functional business teams in the United States and Korea.”

The Company’s newly formed Asia business unit with its strategic hires and expanded operations places SolarWindow in a geography that is home to some of the world’s most advanced-technology manufacturers of next-generation building materials, electric vehicles and commercial transportation systems, and consumer electronics -- a natural fit with the Company’s proprietary LiquidElectricity coatings for films, glass, and plastics.

“With this expansion, SolarWindow taps into high tech manufacturing in new markets while strengthening our position as a Made-in-America energy solution with global implications,” continued Mr. Bhogal. “With rising global demand for efficient, sustainable, and cost-competitive solutions, now is the time to apply our proprietary clean energy source -- the application of our LiquidElectricity coatings -- to flat window glass and to products far beyond.”

Bridging US & Asia Business Development: Ms. Alexandra Musk

Bridging U.S. and Asian SolarWindow offices is newly appointed Associate VP Brand & Business Development, Ms. Alexandra Musk, who brings a family legacy of innovative, sustainable ventures in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Based in California, Ms. Musk is responsible for global brand development, and outreach to strategic technology partners, manufacturers, and industry leaders. Her experience with brand positioning, business development, and industry engagement spans Europe, Africa, South America and the United States.