 

United Rentals Announces Full Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc. (“URNA”), has given notice of its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $750 million principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Number 911365 BH6) (the “Notes”) on October 15, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) of 102.313% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

URNA has instructed Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on October 5, 2020. Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association by calling 1-800-344-5128.

URNA expects to use borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem the Notes and to pay related expenses.

The redemption is subject to, and conditioned upon, sufficient funds being available to be drawn by URNA under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility at the time URNA is required to deposit the Redemption Price with the Trustee to fund the payment of the Redemption Price and such funds being disbursed when requested by URNA. The Redemption Date may be delayed until such time as the conditions precedent shall be satisfied. In the event that such conditions precedent have not been so satisfied by the Redemption Date, or by the Redemption Date as so delayed, URNA will notify the Trustee, and upon any such notice to the Trustee, the notice of redemption will be of no force or effect for any purpose.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.1 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

