 

Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  56   |   |   
  • Emphasis on Differentiation of Brands and Development and Integration of E-Commerce Platform
     
  • Further Development of Clinically Supported Nutritional Products and Continued Expansion into International Markets
     
  • Retention of Corporate Finance Associates to Advise on Strategic Transactions Designed to Accelerate Core Business Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) is providing an update to shareholders with regard to its business plans. In conjunction with Guardion’s emphasis on differentiation of brands and the development and integration of an E-commerce platform, and the further development of clinically supported nutritional products and continued expansion into international markets, the Company has retained the investment banking firm of Corporate Finance Associates (“CFA”) to act as its exclusive financial advisor to assist management and the Board of Directors in the evaluation of strategic transactions and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Shortly after recent previously announced changes in senior management, the Board of Directors established a Strategy Committee to work with management and to review the Company’s business initiatives, strategies and opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value.

As part of that review, the Board of Directors also determined that it would augment the Company’s organic growth initiatives with potentially strategic acquisitions to accelerate the development of the Company’s core businesses. CFA has been engaged to assist the Company in evaluating complementary products, technologies and businesses that can contribute positively to the Company’s top-line revenues and EBITDA.

The Company also recently retained CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations, and shareholder communications services. CORE IR’s priority is to focus on expanding market awareness for Guardion and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to its shareholders and the investment community.

Over the past few months, the Company has been designing and implementing various internal growth strategies which it anticipates, over time, will expand the Company’s business platform, product offerings, market position and financial performance with a view to growing the Company and driving shareholder value.

Seite 1 von 4
Guardion Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
Guardion Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
58
Guardion Health Sciences