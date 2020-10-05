Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives

Emphasis on Differentiation of Brands and Development and Integration of E-Commerce Platform



Further Development of Clinically Supported Nutritional Products and Continued Expansion into International Markets



Retention of Corporate Finance Associates to Advise on Strategic Transactions Designed to Accelerate Core Business Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) is providing an update to shareholders with regard to its business plans. In conjunction with Guardion’s emphasis on differentiation of brands and the development and integration of an E-commerce platform, and the further development of clinically supported nutritional products and continued expansion into international markets, the Company has retained the investment banking firm of Corporate Finance Associates (“CFA”) to act as its exclusive financial advisor to assist management and the Board of Directors in the evaluation of strategic transactions and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.



Shortly after recent previously announced changes in senior management, the Board of Directors established a Strategy Committee to work with management and to review the Company’s business initiatives, strategies and opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value.

As part of that review, the Board of Directors also determined that it would augment the Company’s organic growth initiatives with potentially strategic acquisitions to accelerate the development of the Company’s core businesses. CFA has been engaged to assist the Company in evaluating complementary products, technologies and businesses that can contribute positively to the Company’s top-line revenues and EBITDA.

The Company also recently retained CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations, and shareholder communications services. CORE IR’s priority is to focus on expanding market awareness for Guardion and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to its shareholders and the investment community.

Over the past few months, the Company has been designing and implementing various internal growth strategies which it anticipates, over time, will expand the Company’s business platform, product offerings, market position and financial performance with a view to growing the Company and driving shareholder value.