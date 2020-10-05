 

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 October 2020 – On 6 August 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme initiated 6 August 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.8 billion in the period from 6 August 2020 to 28 October 2020.

Since the announcement as of 28 September 2020, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 4,084,491   1,716,877,335
28 September 2020 110,000 440.49 48,454,220
29 September 2020 110,000 442.47 48,671,837
30 September 2020 110,000 441.77 48,594,279
1 October 2020 110,000 442.82 48,710,080
2 October 2020 110,000 437.74 48,150,911
Accumulated under the programme 4,634,491   1,959,458,661

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 24,682,394 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 2 October 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 24,693,670 B shares at an average share price of DKK 425.63 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 10,510,246,393.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com


