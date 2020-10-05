 

Green Plains Appoints Kimberly A. Wagner to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that its board of directors appointed Kimberly A. Wagner as an independent director, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Ms. Wagner has joined the board as its eleventh director.

“Kim brings over two decades of experience working with agribusiness, food and ingredient companies in the areas of strategy, technology, sustainability and innovation,” said Wayne Hoovestol, chairman of the board of Green Plains Inc. “We are pleased to welcome Kim to the board of directors and look forward to utilizing her vast industry experience and proven leadership capabilities as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives.”

As the founder of TBGD Partners, Ms. Wagner provides operational and product development expertise to early and mid-stage ventures in the agribusiness, food and nutrition and life sciences sectors. Previously, Ms. Wagner was a Venture Partner at Flagship Pioneering, and President and Chief Operating Officer of CIBO Technologies, a Flagship VentureLabs Company. Prior to her roles at Flagship Pioneering and CIBO Technologies, Ms. Wagner was a Partner at McKinsey & Co. and a Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group Inc.

“Kim’s expertise is exactly what we were looking for as we transform the company to produce and deliver sustainable proteins and novel ingredients to help meet the growing global demand in human and animal nutrition,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Inc. “Kim will be a great source of knowledge and guidance as we expand our ultra-high protein production across our platform.”

Ms. Wagner holds a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology from Harvard University, a Master of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science with distinction in Biology and Animal Science from Cornell University. Ms. Wagner also serves on the board for numerous industry organizations and is an active member of several national and international scientific societies.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com


Green Plains Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Second High Protein Project
08.09.20
Green Plains Completes $75 Million Loan Facility