 

C-Bond Systems Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenue and Fourth Quarter Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Company Expects Revenue of Approximately $250,000 for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Guides for Revenue of $400,000 in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 Driven by Key International Distribution Partnerships

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today preannounced preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company anticipates record quarterly revenue of approximately $250,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing 40% growth over the same year-ago period.

In addition, management has provided revenue guidance of $400,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 115% growth over the same year-ago period. This growth is expected to be driven by initial orders from key international distributor partners, such as the Company’s recently announced strategic distribution partnerships in both India and Southeast Asia. In the event that the COVID pandemic affects deliverables related to these contracts these numbers could change.

“The third quarter of 2020 was highlighted by the success of our evolving product line, meeting the changing needs of the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “The fourth quarter is also shaping up to be a record quarter, which we expect to include initial revenue from two recently announced international distributors, which must each place an initial order of at least $100,000 as well as purchase a minimum of $1.0 million of product annually to maintain exclusivity in their respective markets.

“While COVID-19 has naturally made business less predictable than ever, we expect to remain on-track to achieve our internal growth targets. I look forward to providing further updates on this front as appropriate, as we continue to position ourselves to create sustainable shareholder value into 2021 and beyond,” concluded Silverman.

The Company will provide its full financial results for the third quarter on Form 10-Q in November 2020.

About C-Bond Systems
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

