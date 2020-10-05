 

Sierra Bullets Closes Asset Acquisition of Barnes Bullets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary Sierra Bullets, L.L.C., the Bulletsmiths, a dedicated manufacturer of one of the highest-quality, most accurate bullets in the world, has completed the acquisition of certain assets relating to the Barnes brand of specialty hunting bullets (“Barnes”).

Barnes is an industry-leading manufacturer of environmentally sound, lead-free bullets, selling its full line of premium component bullets and ammunition through nationally recognized retailers and e-commerce channels. Sierra acquired Barnes for $30.5 million in cash, with the acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to Clarus’ earnings. The brand reported $21.8 million in sales for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

“Closing the Barnes acquisition completes our M&A strategy of building a leading, specialty premium bullet and ammunition platform,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “Barnes, with its rich history of product innovation and strong brand awareness amongst the core enthusiast, is exactly what we seek with ‘super-fan’ brands. We look forward to deploying our ‘innovate and accelerate’ playbook to maximize Barnes’ untapped go-to-market potential, while seeking to leverage significant financial and operational synergies across the segment.”

Additional financial details on Barnes will be disclosed in Clarus’ upcoming third quarter earnings call, which is anticipated to be in early November.

About Barnes Bullets
Headquartered in Mona, Utah, Barnes Bullets has been an industry leader in bullet technology and innovation since 1932. The company manufactures some of the world’s most technologically advanced lead-free bullets and premium hunting, self-defense and tactical ammunition. Barnes has earned its strong reputation through unrivaled performance and results. This reputation is defined by innovative design, advanced manufacturing techniques and a core focus on the end-user. As a result, Barnes has generated a strong consumer following supported by its globally recognized brands Barnes TSX, X Bullet, Varmint Grenade, Expander. With its products being sold through its online store, a variety of retailers and international distributors, Barnes’s customers include hunters, range shooters, military and law enforcement professionals around the world. For additional information, visit www.barnesbullets.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Clarus Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Sierra Bullets to Acquire Assets of Barnes Bullets
25.09.20
Clarus Corporation Raises $11.5 Million From Existing Investors to Bolster Financial Strength and Support Future Growth