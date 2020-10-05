Sierra Bullets Closes Asset Acquisition of Barnes Bullets

Barnes is an industry-leading manufacturer of environmentally sound, lead-free bullets, selling its full line of premium component bullets and ammunition through nationally recognized retailers and e-commerce channels. Sierra acquired Barnes for $30.5 million in cash, with the acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to Clarus’ earnings. The brand reported $21.8 million in sales for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary Sierra Bullets, L.L.C., the Bulletsmiths, a dedicated manufacturer of one of the highest-quality, most accurate bullets in the world, has completed the acquisition of certain assets relating to the Barnes brand of specialty hunting bullets (“Barnes”).

“Closing the Barnes acquisition completes our M&A strategy of building a leading, specialty premium bullet and ammunition platform,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “Barnes, with its rich history of product innovation and strong brand awareness amongst the core enthusiast, is exactly what we seek with ‘super-fan’ brands. We look forward to deploying our ‘innovate and accelerate’ playbook to maximize Barnes’ untapped go-to-market potential, while seeking to leverage significant financial and operational synergies across the segment.”

Additional financial details on Barnes will be disclosed in Clarus’ upcoming third quarter earnings call, which is anticipated to be in early November.

About Barnes Bullets

Headquartered in Mona, Utah, Barnes Bullets has been an industry leader in bullet technology and innovation since 1932. The company manufactures some of the world’s most technologically advanced lead-free bullets and premium hunting, self-defense and tactical ammunition. Barnes has earned its strong reputation through unrivaled performance and results. This reputation is defined by innovative design, advanced manufacturing techniques and a core focus on the end-user. As a result, Barnes has generated a strong consumer following supported by its globally recognized brands Barnes TSX, X Bullet, Varmint Grenade, Expander. With its products being sold through its online store, a variety of retailers and international distributors, Barnes’s customers include hunters, range shooters, military and law enforcement professionals around the world. For additional information, visit www.barnesbullets.com.