DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Current status: Proof of GRENKE Consolidated Group cash and cash equivalents
|
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In detail, KPMG received bank confirmations for the bank balances of 98.5% (EUR 1.06 billion) as of June 30, 2020 and 98.6% (EUR 0.96 billion) as of September 15, 2020. Due to international postal delivery, the outstanding bank confirmations are expected to be received in mid-October 2020.
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.com
|
|
Wertpapier
