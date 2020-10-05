 

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Current status: Proof of GRENKE Consolidated Group cash and cash equivalents

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
05.10.2020 / 14:37
Current status: Proof of GRENKE Consolidated Group cash and cash equivalents

Baden-Baden, October 5, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, announced today that the auditing company KPMG AG has submitted the status on the cash and cash equivalents. For all bank balances of the GRENKE Consolidated Group, KPMG requested written confirmations from the account-keeping institutions, which includes the Bundesbank, for the two reference dates of June 30, 2020 and September 15, 2020, immediately after the mandate was given. These were validated and evaluated during the past several days.

In detail, KPMG received bank confirmations for the bank balances of 98.5% (EUR 1.06 billion) as of June 30, 2020 and 98.6% (EUR 0.96 billion) as of September 15, 2020. Due to international postal delivery, the outstanding bank confirmations are expected to be received in mid-October 2020.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Team Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2
D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)
Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
 

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.com


