 

Con Edison and Itron Continue to Innovate Natural Gas Delivery in New York

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison), have announced that the New York State Public Service Commission (NYS PSC) has affirmed its consent approval of Itron’s 550G Gas Encoder Receiver Transmitter (ERT) module for use by the state’s gas utilities. Specifically configured to meet New York regulations, the 550G gas ERT module has both Advanced Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) capabilities.

With this approval from the NYS PSC, Con Edison will now deploy 550G ERT modules on its existing IoT network from Itron as a part of its ongoing efforts to improve delivery of natural gas to its customers. The 550G ERT is equipped with cutting-edge features such as high-flow safety alarm, on-demand reads, firmware downloads from the back office and extended data storage.

“This will help our customers by providing on-demand readings: If our customer is moving out of their apartment tomorrow, we can get a reading for them,” said Jude Del Percio of Con Edison’s AMI team. “If they believe their bill is high, we can check the reading for them right away, “ he added. “These gas modules have been rigorously tested in accordance with National Standards and NYS PSC requirements and feature the unique capability to operate with handheld and mobile AMR systems, equipping us to transition to our IoT network in certain service-territory areas without need for a field visit. We constantly explore ways to innovate and take advantage of cutting-edge technology and adopt the next generation of Itron’s technology.”

“The 550G ERT module is the next step in helping our customers leverage their technology investments and reduce stranded costs by providing a seamless migration from mobile meter reading to advanced metering infrastructure,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Building on our collaborations with Con Edison to deploy our IoT network and develop a ground-breaking methane sensor, we look forward to similar success with the 550G ERT module.”

Availability

The Itron 550G gas ERT module is commercially available today and is the latest of a series of Encoder Receiver Transmitter products from Itron, the market leader in Gas AMR/AMI technology with over 75 million modules shipped.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

